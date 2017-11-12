Complete curriculum modules on sex education in one month: High Court to Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Haryana government Saturday to impart sex education to its students from the next academic session and in the beginning of next year, provide a special training to its teachers to prepare them for the purpose. The HC has directed the Haryana government to complete its “curriculum modules” on sex education in the next one month and introduce it as part of the school curriculum from 2018-2019 academic session.

The draft curriculum, according to a submission of the Haryana Women and Child Development Department, has been finalised in various meetings by the subject experts for different age-groups up to the 18 years of age and is near completion for a formal introduction from next year.

In order to ensure an effective implementation of its directions, a special division bench of Justices Surya Kant and PB Bajanthari has directed the government to place on record an undertaking “by an officer not below the rank of Secretary in the Department of Education” on the directions passed by the High Court before or on February 2, 2018.

However, the November 3 order directing the Haryana government to start implementation of the curriculum in schools from next year will not be restricted to Haryana alone but also is expected to be implemented in Punjab and UT Chandigarh.

The division bench has asked the Haryana government to supply a soft or hard copy of the draft curriculum to their counterparts in Punjab and Chandigarh, who have also been “directed to examine the same as a draft proposal and introduce it subject to such modifications or additions, as may be approved by their subject-experts in association with the learned Amicus Curiae”.

“However, we expect the state of Punjab and UT Chandigarh to introduce the said curriculum from the academic session 2018-2019. Haryana, Punjab and UT Chandigarh are directed to impart special training to the teachers in a phased manner preferably from January, 2018, onwards for imparting sex education as per the approved curriculum. For this purpose, let services of expert trainers be availed,” the division bench said in the order.

Advocates Tanu Bedi and Divya Sharma have been assisting the HC in the case, originally related to the rape of a minor girl, since 2015. The division bench had later enlarged the ambit of the case and included the issues on periodical medical check up of the students in schools and implementation of the Adolescent Education Programme for awareness of the children and prevention of sexual and physical abuse amongst the adolescents.

The governments and the UT administration have also been asked to frame a policy on the periodical medical checkup of the schoolchidlren, especillay girls by doctors in the schools.

The authorities have also been asked to issue “necessary” instructions to all departments and other public institutions to ensure that in no official or semi-official communication, the particulars of a victim in such (sexual assault etc) cases be disclosed.

