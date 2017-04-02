‘Complaints against Akhilesh Yadav government to be probed without bias’

Complaints of any scam in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government will be probed by forming a committee and without any bias or vendetta, Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said at Shahjahanpur.

He also said that a committee has been formed to probe the discrepancies in the Gomti river front project.

“If we get any complaint, we will probe scams committed in the previous Akhilesh regime by forming a committee without any bias and vendetta”, Khanna told PTI.

Asked about Akhilesh’s dream river front development project in Lucknow, Khanna said that he had reviewed the project and found that the project cost Rs 1500 crores and all the money was released.

“Despite spending Rs 1437 crores till date, the project it still incomplete. It shows that there were some discrepancies and a committee has been formed by Chief Minister to probe it”, he said.

On SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s remarks against his son Akhilesh, Khanna said that it was “personal matter between a father and son” and he would not like to comment on it.

On the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto including waiver of farmers’ loan, Khanna said soon a meeting of the state cabinet will be held and all the promises will be fulfilled.

