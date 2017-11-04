Complaint in court against BJP leader Anil Baluni for ‘indecent’ remarks against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The complainant, Rinkin Ahluwalia, has alleged that during a discussion on a private television channel, Baluni made indecent remarks against the two top Congress leaders, besides levelling serious allegations against them. The complainant, Rinkin Ahluwalia, has alleged that during a discussion on a private television channel, Baluni made indecent remarks against the two top Congress leaders, besides levelling serious allegations against them.

A local Congress leader has filed a complaint against the BJP’s national media head, Anil Baluni, in a court here, over the latter’s alleged indecent remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “I had only asked about the source of income of both Soniaji and Rahulji during a debate on a news channel. If you are in public life, people would want to know how you manage your frequent foreign trips and stays in five-star hotels,” Baluni said, reacting to the development.

The two top Congress leaders should come out in the open about their source of income, he added. The complainant, Rinkin Ahluwalia, has alleged that during a discussion on a private television channel, Baluni made indecent remarks against the two top Congress leaders, besides levelling serious allegations against them. Ahluwalia has also dragged the director of the news channel into the court for telecasting the entire discussion, without editing the alleged objectionable part.

The complaint has been filed under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). The first hearing of the case is scheduled on November 20.

