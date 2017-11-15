Complaint filed against Trivendra Rawat for furnishing wrong age details in 2017 assembly polls

Top Stories
The complainant has alleged that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat filed affidavit for the 2017 assembly polls with the same age-54 which he had mentioned in 2014 assembly bypoll.

A complaint has been filed against incumbent Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat for filing the same age in his affidavit in the 2017 assembly polls as he did in 2014 assembly bypoll. The complainant Raghunath Singh Negi has mentioned in his complaint that Rawat filed affidavit for the 2017 assembly polls with the same age-54 which he had mentioned in 2014 assembly bypoll.

“In 2014 assembly bypoll Trivendra Rawat ji(Uttarakhand CM) filed affidavit with age 54 years, in 2017 assembly polls also in affidavit he mentioned 54 as age. Didn’t his age increase? This is a big offence,” the complainant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Currently, the age of the Uttarakhand chief minister is 57. Rawat was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 1979 to 2002 and held the post of organising secretary of the Uttarakhand region, and later the state, after its formation in 2000. He was elected from Doiwala in the state’s first legislative assembly elections in 2002. He retained his seat in the 2007 elections and served as the state’s Minister of Agriculture.

