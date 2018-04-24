Complaint filed against Punjab MLA Simarjit Bains for ‘trespassing’, making videos inside passport office

A police complaint was filed against Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains on Tuesday for allegedly trespassing the Ludhiana passport office. (File) A police complaint was filed against Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains on Tuesday for allegedly trespassing the Ludhiana passport office. (File)

A police complaint was filed against Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains on Tuesday for allegedly trespassing the Ludhiana passport office and making videos there. The complaint, filed by assistant officer of Passport Seva Kendra Yashpal and submitted to the Ludhiana police commissioner, alleged that Bains, along with 10-15 armed supporters, forcefully entered the office and tried to make videos. He said making videos was prohibited at passport offices.

In the complaint, Yashpal alleged that Bains entered the passport office at 12.50 pm and that too without any permission or a prior appointment. The officer further alleged that Bains and his supporters started making videos following which applicants got scared and started fleeing from the office. He further said that the MLA’s supporters manhandled the security guard of the passport office when he tried to stop them from going inside.

Yashpal has accused the MLA of “trespassing the secured zone of passport office, bringing arms inside, misbehaving with security guard, scaring away applicants and disrupting work”. Inspector Gurmeet Singh, SHO of Model Town police station, said the complaint was yet to reach them from the commissioner’s office. “We will start probe once we receive the complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bains did not respond to calls and messages and later his phone was found to be switched off. His personal assistant said, “I am also not in touch with him currently. We will issue a statement soon.”

