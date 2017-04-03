Complaint filed against Prashant Bhushan for ‘offensive’ tweet on Lord Krishna

Prashant Bhushan Prashant Bhushan

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist has lodged a police complaint in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district against lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan over his remarks on Lord Krishna while criticising the “anti-Romeo” drive in Uttar Pradesh. Pankaj Tiwari filed the complaint last evening alleging that Bhushan has “hurt religious sentiments” through his comments, and demanded action against him.

“The complaint is being probed and no FIR has yet been registered,” SHO Chittorgarh Kotwali Omprakash said today.

“Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser. Would (UP CM Yogi) Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes Anti-Krishna squads?” Bhushan said in a tweet yesterday that set sparks flying.

As the controversy erupted, he tried to control damage by tweeting that his remarks had been distorted and he had no intention of hurting religious sentiments.

Separate police complaints were filed against him yesterday by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga in the national capital and UP Congress spokesperson Zeeshan Haidar in Lucknow also.

