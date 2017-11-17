Complaint filed against Farooq Abdullah, Rishi Kapoor for PoK comment

Farooq Abdullah (left) and Rishi Kapoor. Farooq Abdullah (left) and Rishi Kapoor.

Opposition National Conference MP and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and actor Rishi Kapoor have landed in trouble for their remaks on Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a social activist here has approached the District Magistrate, Jammu, seeking registration of a case against both of them.

In a written complaint to the District Magistrate, social activist Sukesh Khajuria on Friday sought action under section 196 of Criminal Procedure Code against NC leader for stating on November 11 and 15 that PoK belongs to Pakistan and this would not change no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other. “Seventy years have passed and they (India) could not take it back from Pakistan, he had said, adding that the latter too are ‘not week and they also have atom bomb’.

In support of Farooq’s statement, Rishi Kapoor had written on Twitter, “Totally agree with you sir. Jammu and Kashmir is ours and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. “Accept it, I am 65-years-old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots,” adding “Bas karva dijiye (make it happen). Jai Mata Di.”

“While Farooq’s statement had been ‘seditious’, Kapoor’s tweet was ‘incitement to violence’ or ‘public disorder’ and as such ‘falls within the four corners/ambit of section 124-A RPC which falls under Chapter VI of the Ranbir Penal Code and therefore attracts Section 196 of CrPC,” Khajuria said.

