Complaint filed against BJP MLA for remarks against slain journalist Gauri Lankesh

A police complaint has been filed against a BJP MLA in Sringeri town of Karnataka’s Chikamagalur region after he suggested at a party rally on Wednesday that journalist Gauri Lankesh would not have been killed had she not addressed the RSS in derogatory terms. D N Jeevaraj, BJP MLA from Sringeri, while flagging off a BJP Yuva Morcha rally, suggested that Lankesh was killed because she published a story with the headline “Chaddigala Marana Homa (the last rites of the short pants or the RSS)”.

Reacting to the comments, CM Siddaramaiah said, “What does it mean? Does it not indicate that they are behind it?”

After the comments of the MLA were reported in the local media, a group of Congress workers in Sringeri filed a police complaint against him. The MLA later stated that his words had been misunderstood.

