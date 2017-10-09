Complaint filed against Ashwini Kumar Choubey for allegedly making insulting remarks

Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Express photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi/File) Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Express photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi/File)

A complaint on Monday was filed in a court in Muzaffarpur alleging that Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey had made insulting remarks against the people of Bihar.

The complaint was filed by Tamanna Hashmi, a Muzaffarpur based social activist, against the minister of state for health and family welfare in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM). Hashmi said that he felt insulted and hurt after going through a newspaper report which had Choubey’s purported remarks against the patients from Bihar who visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The plea sought registration of an FIR under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). Chief Judicial Magistrate Hari Prasad posted the matter for tomorrow.

