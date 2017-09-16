Complaint against suspended AAP MP Harinder Singh Khalsa for sharing ‘objectionable video’ on WhatsApp

Suspended AAP MP Harinder Singh Khalsa. (Express Archive) Suspended AAP MP Harinder Singh Khalsa. (Express Archive)

A complaint has been filed with police against suspended AAP MP Harinder Singh Khalsa for allegedly uploading an “objectionable video” on a WhatsApp group through his official mobile number. Khalsa, however, said he was in the UK when the video was posted on WhatsApp and his mobile phone was not with him at that time.

The complaint has been lodged with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ludhiana range, Gursharan Singh Sandhu by a social worker, Renu Sonia. She said in her complaint that the video was uploaded in a WhatsApp group in which she was also a member. She has sought action against the MP, said Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president of the Universal Human Rights Organisation. Renu is a member the human rights body.

DIG Sandhu today said he has marked an inquiry in the case to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Navjot Singh Mahal. On his part, 70-year-old Khalsa, MP from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, said he was in the UK when the alleged incident took place, the video might have got uploaded by a child. “I had left the mobile phone at my relative’s place where a child might have posted the video on the WhatsApp group,” he said.

