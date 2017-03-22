Kolkata: Complaint against poet Srijato Bandopadhyay for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

Arnab Sarkar, complainant and poet Srijato Bandopadhyay. (File) Arnab Sarkar, complainant and poet Srijato Bandopadhyay. (File)

A POLICE complaint was filed Monday against poet Srijato Bandopadhyay for allegedly hurting “religious sentiments of Hindus” in a Facebook post. The complaint was filed by a 20-year-old student, Arnab Sarkar, who is a member of Hindu Samhati, a non-political Hindu rights organisation.

Srijato had posted a 12-line poem titled “Abhishap” on his Facebook page on March 19, the day Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the UP CM. On March 20, Sarkar, who recently joined the Hindu Samhati, lodged a general diary against the poet at Siliguri Cyber police station.

“A general diary has been lodged against Srijato Bandopadhyay. The complaint is about a Facebook post, which is claimed to have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus,” an official of Cyber police station, Siliguri, told The Indian Express.

Sarkar, a resident of Siliguri, said Srijato’s poem was “derogatory” towards Hindus.

“I have strong reservation against the last two lines of the poem. He has used the word “trishul” in a very derogatory way. Bengali literature and language have a great tradition. How can he use such dirty words? The poem has hurt Hindu sentiments and religion. It is visible from his poem that he was targeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath. But why has he dragged religion into it?” Sarkar told The Indian Express.

“If he has liberty to express himself, then I, too, have full right to react. I believe the so-called intellectual people in India have only guts to make fun of Hindus. Why don’t they react when things are the other way round? He should be arrested for using social media as a tool for spreading bad image of a specific religion,” Sarkar added. Tapan Ghosh, president of Hindu Samhati, said the poem was written on the basis of false information, and if police failed to take action, they would move court. Bandopadhyay said the complaint was very shocking and disappointing, but added nothing can stop him from writing.

“This is happening not only with Hindus, but those follow Islam or other religions. People have come under grip of an intolerant environment. I didn’t think my poem would end up with a police complaint. I stand by what I have written,” he said.

“I was trolled on Facebook after I wrote the poem and some of the comments were very dangerous and threatening in nature,” Srijato said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now