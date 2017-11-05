Complaint against Maharashtra minister for suggesting liquor brands be named after women

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan

Social activist Paromita Goswami has filed a police complaint against Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Sunday for his statement that liquor could be better marketed if brands are named after women. “If you name your liquor as maharaja, who will buy it. If you use maharani, then see. Liquors are generally named as Bobby, Julie. This is how it is marketed,” Mahajan had said at a programme at a sugar factory in Nandurbar district on Saturday.

Goswami, who runs NGO Shramik Elgar working for tribals and women, filed a complaint against Mahajan at Mul police station in Chandrapur district on Sunday, seeking action against the minister. “The police have sent the complaint to Government Pleader to check the legal aspect. I feel it should attract Sections 504 and 509 of IPC for public provocation and contempt for women respectively,” Goswami told The Indian Express.

Later at a press conference at Chandrapur, Goswami said, “When, as minister, he should be trying to take the state on the path of prohibition as mandated by the Constitution, he is teaching people marketing tactics and that too in a misogynistic way by openly suggesting that a liquor should be named after women’s names. He is not fit to be a minister and must be immediately removed from the position.”

When told that the minister said it in lighter vein, Goswami said, “then it is all the more serious. If he wants to be a stand-up comedian, he should quit and do it”. She also asked if Mahajan had ever thought of visiting Chandrapur “to see how the farmers are distressed in the absence of water”.

“He is the Minister for Water Resources. Chandrapur district water reservoirs have only 25 per cent water left in them and the paddy farmers are burning their crop. Is he aware of this reality? Has he ever thought of visiting here and see what he could do for them,” Goswami asked, adding, “I appeal to the women of Jamner, from where he was elected, to defeat him in the elections next time.”

