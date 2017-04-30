Complaint against arms licence to Soha Ali Khan: Lokayukta seeks report from Gurugram CP

Soha Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan

Haryana Lokayukta has directed Commissioner of Police Gurugram and Armed Licensing Authority, Gurugram to submit their report in a complaint pertaining to issuance of arms licence to actor Soha Ali Khan when she allegedly was underage and not entitled to hold arms licence as per provisions of Indian Arms Act. The reply has to be submitted by July 24. The complaint was given by Naresh Kadyan, Commissioner of Haryana Scouts and Guides and Chairman, People for Animals Haryana.

Following the complaint, a report was prepared by Lokayukta Registrar Dr Manjit Singh Sullar. As per the complaint, Soha Ali Khan obtained an arms licence on November 5, 1996, from the then District Magistrate Gurgaon when she was underage. The licence was granted for .20 bore gun, NPB rifle, revolver/pistol and .22 bore rifle. Her father was appointed as the retainer. The complainant has further alleged that retainer of the rifle misused the weapon in hunting of one female black buck and an FIR was registered on June 5, 2005, under Sections 51/39/9 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, at Police Station, Jhajjar. Naresh Kadyan said, “Soha Ali Khan got an arms licence when she was underage. It is a matter of investigation how this was done. Not only was the licence issued, but it was also renewed. The Jhajjar SP had also conducted an inquiry into it.”

Orders were passed by the then District Magistrate Gurgoan Rakesh Gupta on May 5, 2008, revoking the arms licence. Soha Ali Khan challenged the order and filed an appeal before the court of TK Sharma, Commissioner, Gurgaon Division. The appeal was dismissed on May 6, 2010. The report by Lokayukta Registrar states that Soha Ali Khan obtained arms licence by concealing material fact of her age from the competent authority. It further states that “she cheated the licensing authority and dishonestly induced the licensing authority to deliver her an arms licence which is a valuable security. Thus, prima facie, she committed an offence punishable under Section 420 of the IPC”.

The report further states that whether the SDM who issued her licence in the first instance made any inquiry regarding her age or whether he had sufficient proof needs to be investigated. Lokayukta Registrar has stated that the issue requires investigation from SIT, SVB Haryana or SP Lokayukta.

On basis of the report, Lokayukta Justice Nawal Kishore Agarwal issued orders that the report of the Registrar and that of the SP Jhajjar “be served upon Commissioner of Police, Gurugram and to the Armed Licencing Authority, Gurugram with direction to submit their report positively by the next date of hearing”. Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, said, “I am not aware of the order. I cannot confirm or deny the details at present.”

