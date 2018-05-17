Complainants will be given access to WhatsApp group to lodge complaints: DGP

In a meeting held with police officers of South Range (Shimla), DGP SR Mardi said that complainants will be given access to ‘WhatsApp group’ to lodge their complaints without visiting police stations. “A new mechanism will be put in place wherein the complainant will be kept updated about the progress of the investigation. There will be a chance for the complainant to send his/her feedback in case they are not satisfied with the probe,” he said while speaking to the Press.

Mardi added that no compromise will be made on law and order. A drive against the drug mafia, mining mafia and those resorting to drunken driving will be on the police radar. Till now, the police used to let off the violators with a warning, but now, fresh directions have been issued to the SPs and SHOs to see that a person caught drunken driving faces the law.

He said special directions have been given to the police officers concerning women safety and drug menace. Police will be taking it as a top priority for enforcement of the new measures decided in the meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App