Complacency could hurt Indo-US partnership, says US Assistant Secretary to South and Central Asia

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Nisha Desai Biswal.

Outgoing US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal said a lack of attention and will could deter the Indo-US partnership. “Don’t fall prey to complacency,” advised the US diplomat to her successors two days before her tenure ends. Biswal, an active member of the outgoing Barack Obama administration who is on her last official visit to India, was speaking at an informal reception at the US consulate in Mumbai.

Every administration brings certain priorities or approach but the broad interest of convergence between the countries will be at the heart of each administration, said Biswal, adding that India was ‘too important’ for the US. Roughly ten days ahead of the Donald Trump administration taking charge, Biswal said that the world should wait for the new administration’s focus areas to unfold before making judgments.

Biswal, who took charge three years ago, said that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened up several possibilities for convergence between the two countries, which share many common interests.

Born in Gujarat, Biswal left for the US with her parents at the age of six. Before being appointed the assistant secretary of state by Obama, Biswal served as the Assistant Administrator for Asia at USAID. While Biswal will take some time off after her exit from the administration Friday, she hopes to collaborate with India soon.