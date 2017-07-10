Competition among states useful, can be used to promote competition among districts: Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha

Sinha was speaking at the national conference of chief secretaries organised by Niti Aayog. (File photo) Sinha was speaking at the national conference of chief secretaries organised by Niti Aayog. (File photo)

Competition among states being promoted by government think-tank Niti Aayog is very useful, Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha said on Monday. “Competition between States being promoted by NITI is very useful. Can be used by States to promote competition between districts,” the Aayog quoted Sinha in a tweet. Sinha was speaking at the national conference of chief secretaries organised by Niti Aayog.

On the same occasion, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya said, “Growth, job creation, shift to non-farm jobs and large firms with high productivity needed to build strong states and a strong India.” Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “Efficiency in governance, administration alone will ensure India’s worst performing district becomes the best! #CompetitiveFederalism.”

According to Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy, states need to work on rationalisation of schemes in light of 14th Finance Commission recommendations. Debroy stressed on the need for doing away with archaic statues, rules and regulations in the government. Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha termed as “welcome change” the states increasingly prioritising outcomes in rural development.

Quality Council of India Chairman Adil Zainlubhai said 15 sectors were covered last year under outcome-based reviews. In a mission towards less-cash India, Secretary for Telecom Aruna Sundararajan suggested that states need to drive the movement to achieve the government’s target. Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand talked about the need for agricultural reforms across states to address agrarian distress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to interact with chief secretaries of all states and UTs to further the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism today.

