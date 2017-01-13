Compensation to terror victims raised: Centre, Maharashtra tells Bombay HC

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Centre and the Maharashtra government today informed the Bombay High Court that they had increased the compensation amount for the families of victims of bomb blasts and terror attacks in the state. Counsel for Maharashtra government informed that the state had increased the compensation amount for families of victims of terror attacks from Rs one lakh to Rs five lakh.

The advocate appearing for the Union government submitted that the Centre had enhanced the compensation from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Taking their statements on record, a bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Girish Kulkarni disposed of a petition filed by advocate Rajeshwar Panchal seeking enhancement of compensation to be paid to the victims of bomb blasts and terror attacks.

The Centre also informed that it had framed guidelines on disbursement of compensation amount to the families of the victims of blasts and terror attacks. Sufficient care has been taken to include in the guidelines steps to ensure the families of victims and protected and that they get the stipulated compensation amount, the Union government said.

The petition sought enhancement of compensation to the families of those killed in bomb blasts and terror attacks. It said the compensation currently was not sufficient and suggested that a just and fair amount should be given as compensation to the families of the victims of terror attacks. The petition contended that the income of the deceased, the social status of families and number of dependents should be taken into account while deciding the amount of compensation.

Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani had earlier submitted an affidavit stating that a sum of Rs three lakh has been distributed to victims of the November 26, 2008 terror attacks. The affidavit by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashwini Sanap claimed that the process of disbursing the compensation amount is still on.