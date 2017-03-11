Compensation to kin of martyred jawans must not be less than Rs 1 crore: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Strongly condemning the maoist attack in Sukma that claimed the lives of 12 CRPF jawans, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the martyrdom of the jawans will not go in vain. The home minister also announced that the government has decided that total compensation to kin of martyred jawans shouldn’t be less than Rs 1 crore under any circumstances.

He also expressed confidence that the government will be able to control the activities of Maoist.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited Narayana Hospital in Sukma to meet the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were injured in the Maoist attack. Senior officials from the Home Ministry and the CRPF later paid a visit to the wreath laying of the CRPF personnel.

At least 11 of the 219-battalion from the CRPF were killed and six others critically injured in a Maoist attack near Bhejji in Sukma district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolence to the families of the CRPF personnel. Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Singh on the situation in Sukma in the wake of the attack

