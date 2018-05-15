Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Compensation given to Uttar Pradesh thunderstorm victims

As many as 80 people were killed in five states due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes since Sunday, with Uttar Pradesh alone recording 51 deaths.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: May 15, 2018 10:34:20 am
UP thunderstorm The victims of the Sunday thunderstorm will be compensated by district authorities. (Source: Reuters)
District authorities have distributed ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to family members of two persons killed in the district in the recent storm.

Zishan (22) and Riyasat (55) were killed in Mujheda and Pawti villages respectively in the district on Sunday. Both were killed after a tree fell on them, said District Magistrate Rajiv Sharma. As many as 80 people were killed in five states due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes since Sunday, with Uttar Pradesh alone recording 51 deaths.

