#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Compensation for unnatural deaths in jails: J&K High Court seeks response of Centre, state govt

Compensation for unnatural deaths in jails: J&K High Court seeks response of Centre, state govt

The court ordered the state and the cetral governments to file their response to the directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding adequate compensation to the kin of inmates who had die of unnatural causes in prisons, since 2012.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:November 2, 2017 8:00 pm
Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Custodial deaths in Kashmir, Kashmir custodial deaths, unnatural death in Jails, unnatural custodial deaths in Kashmir, compensation for deaths in Jammu, latest news, India news, National news The Jammu and Kashmir High Court gave the direction after it initiated a PIL based on directions of the Supreme Court. (Representational)
Related News

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has sought response from the state and Union governments on the issue of providing compensation to the next of kin of inmates who had an unnatural death in prison. A bench comprising justices Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Ali Mohammad Magrey directed the state, through Principal Secretary (Home), Director General-Prisons and Director General of Police, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to file their response within three weeks.

The high court gave the direction after it initiated a PIL based on directions of the Supreme Court. The bench ordered the respondents to file their response to the directions by the Supreme Court regarding adequate compensation to the kin of inmates who had unnatural death in prisons across the state from 2012.

The Supreme Court had requested the Chief Justice to register a “suo motu public interest petition” with a view to identify the next of kin of prisoners “who have admittedly died an unnatural death as revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau from 2012 onwards”. It has also been directed that suitable compensation be provided to the next of kin of these prisoners, unless adequate compensation has already been awarded.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 02: Latest News