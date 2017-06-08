Comparing Army chief to General Dyer is sad, uncalled for: Sunil Lanba

Navy chief Sunil Lanba (File Photo) Navy chief Sunil Lanba (File Photo)

Comparing Army chief Bipin Rawat to General Dyer, who had earned notoriety for ordering the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is a “sad comparison”, his naval counterpart Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Thursday. Academician Partha Chatterjee, in a piece published on a news website, had drawn comparison between Rawat and Dyer after the former commended Major Leetul Gogoi’s action of using a civilian as a human shield in Kashmir.

“It is a sad comparison and is uncalled for,” Lanba said. On April 13, 1919, Dyer had ordered firing on unarmed people gathered at the Jallianwala Baug in Amritsar. The Navy chief was speaking on the sidelines of an flag-in ceremony of Indian Naval Mountaineering Team.

In an interview, Rawat had also said that the Indian Army is fully ready for a “two-and-a-half front (China, Pakistan and internal security requirements simultaneously) war”. To this, Lanba sought to buttress the point saying, “The Indian armed forces are always ready for any contingency.”

Reacting to a report by US Department of Defence (DoD) that China is likely to establish additional military bases in Pakistan and other countries with which it has longstanding friendly ties and similar strategic interests, Lanba said the navy is monitoring the development.

In its annual report to the Congress on China’s military build-up, the DoD said China’s construction of military base in the strategic location of Djibouti is just the first of what will likely be an ongoing expansion in friendly foreign ports around the world.

