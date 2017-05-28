Commuting life term: Woman to request Punjab Governor to review order to pardon son’s killers

(Left) Himmat Singh alias Brandy and (Right) Neki Nalwa. Express (Left) Himmat Singh alias Brandy and (Right) Neki Nalwa. Express

A DAY after Punjab Governor B S Badnore pardoned Neki Nalwa and Himmat Singh alias Brandy in the Sukhwinderjit Singh murder case, the victim’s family members said they would meet the governor and urge him to review his decision. Sukhwinderjit’s mother Rajinder Kaur on Saturday said it was rather unfortunate that her son’s killers would walk free because first they struggled for six years to get Neki and Brandy convicted and now they get pardon. “We will meet the governor and request him to review the decision so that both can undergo their full sentence,” she added, saying it was a crime that can never be pardoned.

Sukhwinderjit, an engineer working at Quark City, was murdered on the night of December 4, 2005, while he was taking an evening walk outside his house in Sector 69. Later, his wife Neki Nalwa and her friend Brandy were arrested. The affair between the two were said to be the reason. Both were convicted by the district courts in 2012 and since then, they were lodged in Ropar jail. Meanwhile, Neki and Brandy were repeatedly denied bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and their appeal against the conviction has been pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab governor had allowed remission of the remainder of the sentences of the convicts and their release upon fulfillment in writing of the nine laid-down conditions under Article 161 of the Constitution. The appeal of convicts Neki and Brandy against their conviction is scheduled for hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 24. Both were languishing behind bars since their arrest in December 2005 before they were sentenced for life in June 2012.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now