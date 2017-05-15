Commuters stranded as bus strike partly paralyses public transport in Tamil Nadu

Visuals from Coimbatore as transport union employees in Tamil Nadu strike over lack of payment and other issues. (Source: ANI) Visuals from Coimbatore as transport union employees in Tamil Nadu strike over lack of payment and other issues. (Source: ANI)

Public transport in Tamil Nadu was thrown into disarray Monday as a section of transport unions launched a state-wide indefinite strike. According to PTI, the unions are pressing for settlement of retirement benefits among other issues.

Since Sunday, a majority of state transport buses were off the roads in most parts of Tamil Nadu including state capital Chennai. People have turned to alternate options of transport such as trains and private buses.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it was ready for talks with the unions and hired temporary drivers in the meantime. According to PTI, very few private buses were available for passengers in cities such as Chennai, Tiruchirappally and Thanjavur. Passengers were reportedly left stranded for hours following government transport employees’ refusal to ply buses.

The strikes had reportedly begun on Sunday after talks with the government on issues such as retirement benefits and pending dues failed. According to Hindu, the state government insisted that only 10 of the total 33 transport unions participated in the strike.

“Efforts are on to operate the buses in full strength even as 2000 private vehicles will be operated in Chennai to clear the rush,” Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar was quoted as saying to the media.

The transport minister added that police protection was being given to buses currently plying on roads. He said that if the unions came forward for discussion, the government would be ready to break the deadlock.

On the state government’s request, Southern Railway announced operating inter city services between Chennai and other destinations. According to PTI, the number of services on the various suburban routes in and around Chennai have also been increased.

According to The Hindu, an altercation erupted at Kancheepuram when some striking union members ‘warned’ bus crew of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for entering Tamil Nadu. Crowded scenes were witnessed across suburban train stations in Tamil Nadu as the Southern Railway faced the major brunt of the strike. According to The Hindu, the private bus drivers employed to ferry passengers in some regions operated only on a point-to-point basis.

