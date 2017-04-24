Commuters may not have to change trains for 3 Metro routes

The commuting woes of Mira-Bhayandar residents could soon get some respite, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) planning to provide them Metro connectivity to

the international airport in Andheri.

The Metro lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 will be constructed in such a way that their trains will be inter-operable, the MMRDA said. This means that a commuter can take the Metro 9 from Mira Bhayandar to Dahisar and in the same train travel to the airport on Metro 7, which will go underground from Andheri East.

Connecting to each other at Dahisar, the same rakes can ply on all the routes.

“We will make the systems in such a way that the trains can be inter-operable. To enable this, we will have to buy the rolling stock (rakes) and the signalling system for the three metro lines together. The final decision will be taken based on the footfalls, but the facility will be in place,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA is considering two options for the route. “If there are not too many people travelling by Metro 9, then we will run a separate line from Mira Bhayandar to Dahisar, because we will require more trains on the Dahisar to Andheri route. Or, we will run every alternate train till Mira Bhayander. So, some trains will originate from Mira Bhayandar, and some others from Dahisar,” added Darade.

However, if commuters from Mira Bhayander wish to travel on the Metro 8 to Mankhurd, they will have to change trains at the international airport, as it is difficult to buy the same model of trains for all 10 metro lines in the city.

“If they have to run on different lines, we need the same model of trains for all the routes. But we cannot buy so many trains together. Also, it is a global tender, and we do not know who will eventually provide us the rakes for each line. If we get different rolling stock, we cannot run the trains together,” said Darade.

Similarly, to travel to South Mumbai, Metro 2 and 7 commuters will have to change to the underground Metro 3 at the airport or BKC respectively.

Some commuters said changing metro lines to reach workplaces would be a hassle, and they may prefer to continue using local trains.

Roshni Nair, a Mira Road resident, said, “The metro lines will be very beneficial for those who travel to Andheri, but those who want to travel further may still opt for local trains. People will not want to change trains when they are heading to work. So, the crowd pressure on the suburban trains may not be eased.”

Ketan Goradia, a transport expert, welcomed the idea of common trains on different lines.

“This move will help avoid additional costs, as otherwise, they have to keep spares for each train. This increases costs for space and maintenance.”

benita.chacko@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now