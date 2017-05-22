Commuters demand BEST’s AC buses back, write to PMO

Over 200 Oshiwara residents have drafted letters to BEST and the PMO for resumption of the service. Dilip Kagda Over 200 Oshiwara residents have drafted letters to BEST and the PMO for resumption of the service. Dilip Kagda

FOR 72-year-old V P Patil, a resident of Four Bungalows in Oshiwara, switching between different modes of transport every day to reach the Bombay High Court has become a nightmare. A regular user of the AS4 route of the air-conditioned bus service between Oshiwara and Nariman Point until it was suspended last month, Patil is still to figure out an alternative.

“My knees pain while walking to a railway station or queueing for a taxi. For 19 years, I have been a user of the AC bus service, since its inception. I never thought they would be shut down, that too at such short notice,” he said.

In April, the BEST announced suspension of 266 AC buses on 25 routes as a part of a cost-cutting drive. Since then, thousands of loyal commuters have been left in the lurch.

With the aim of having the services re-started, a group of more than 200 residents of Oshiwara have drafted letters to the BEST and the Prime Minister’s Office, and attempted meets at the BMC office and Mantralaya since the past month. Calling the suspension a “regressive” move, they question how the government aims to reduce traffic congestion by suspending a popular public transport.

“I hate driving my car to work but this move has left me with no option. When metro cities like Delhi and Bengaluru can run these buses, where are we lacking?” said Praveen Gupte.

Commuters complain that many wrong decisions by the undertaking in past, such as hiking bus fares, reducing the fleet and then increasing it again, are driving away loyal commuters. “BEST never took lessons from its counterparts, including transport services in Navi Mumbai or Thane. Cost is not the problem, inconvenience is,” Firoze Khan said.

Many have now opted for bus services by private operators, that are trying to offer similar routes as those of AC buses. What remains a problem is adjusting to the fixed timings of these services, which many do not find convenient.“We want the BEST to re-start peak hour services for us. We plead them to start services on the popular route like ours,” Patil added.

“We are working towards getting mini AC buses on wet-lease that could replace these services on the more popular routes. Restarting AC bus services on an immediate basis would not be possible,” a senior BEST official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now