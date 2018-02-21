Community child welfare centre launched in Kolkata

The Community Child Welfare Centre (CCWC) was launched by an international NGO — International Justice Mission (IJM) — in collaboration with the Baptist Missionary Society on the occasion of the ‘World Day of Social Justice’ on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) The Community Child Welfare Centre (CCWC) was launched by an international NGO — International Justice Mission (IJM) — in collaboration with the Baptist Missionary Society on the occasion of the ‘World Day of Social Justice’ on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

A community child welfare centre (CCWC) has been launched in a slum area of the city to educate the local community to root out crime such as human trafficking from their neighbourhood.

The initiative, launched in Metiabruz area, was attended by representatives of local organisations, government offices, law enforcement agencies, schools and members of the local community.

The Community Child Welfare Centre (CCWC) was launched by an international NGO — International Justice Mission (IJM) — in collaboration with the Baptist Missionary Society on the occasion of the ‘World Day of Social Justice’ on Tuesday.

“We are introducing a direct intervention mechanism by empowering community members. In the next few years, we wish to educate local community with the aim to root out crimes such as human trafficking,” IJM director Sisir Thanikal said in a press release.

He said the CCWC aims to educate community members on the issues of crime and the methods to access and support local police units.

The centre will develop local Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs (AHTC) to report such cases. The CCWC will focus on raising awareness on trafficking, violence and exploitation of children, he said. He said, the CCWC will act as a standard model to build safe communities across the entire country.

“Local communities have a major stake in law-enforcement. Collaborative efforts of community members along with law-enforcing agencies will ensure a safe and secure future for the children of Metiabruz,” IJM’s Director of Operations in Kolkata, Saji Philip said in the release.

ACP of Kolkata Police, Azizul Haque and West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights member, Prasun Bhowmick spoke about involving local communities in the CCWC.

