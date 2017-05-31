Communities clash in Bhopal over construction of building

Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid any untoward incident, said police, adding there has been a let up in tension since this morning. (Source: Google Maps) Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid any untoward incident, said police, adding there has been a let up in tension since this morning. (Source: Google Maps)

Members of two communities clashed and pelted stones at each other in the Old City area here last night, leaving some persons, including policemen, injured.

Tension gripped the area after the “remnants of a structure” reportedly surfaced during digging for construction of a building two days back, with people of both communities claiming that the structure was linked to their respective faiths.

Around a dozen vehicles were torched during the clashes and the police lobbed teargas shells and fired gunshots in the air to bring the situation under control.

Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid any untoward incident, said police, adding there has been a let up in tension since this morning.

“We have rounded up eight people,” Bhopal (North) Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Saxena told PTI today.

Efforts are on to settle the differences between the two communities by initiating a dialogue between them, the SP added.

“Situation is peaceful now,” district Collector Nishant Warwade said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App