Communists wiped out in the world, Congress in India: Amit Shah in Tripura

Taking a dig at ‘Congress and Communists’, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said he was confident that the party would form the next government in Tripura. “While Communists have been wiped out in the world, Congress has been wiped out in India and they are our rivals. I am sure BJP will form the next government in the state,” he said while addressing reporters.

The BJP chief, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will also launch the ‘Parivartan yatra’ intending to oust the Left Front government in the state elections next year. He had last visited Tripura on April 27, 2015. Tripura has been ruled continuously by the Left Front since 1993.

Boasting BJP’s track record, Shah said the people of India had shown their support to PM Narendra Modi-led government by voting for BJP in multiple elections. “Chunaavon mein jo jann aadesh hamein mila hai usse yeh baat spasht hai ke Narendra Modi aazaadi ke baad ke sabse lokpriya neta bannkar ubhre hain (I think Narendra modi has become the most favourite leader since Independence. The public support can be gauged through the recent election wins in multiple states),” he said. Tripura has already witnessed a series of violent clashes between supporters of the BJP and the ruling Left Front in the past few days.

A party leader had told The Indian Express that while pushing its development plank, BJP will also adopt a strategy of “breaking and demoralising opponents” in Tripura. “The state is significant for the BJP because of our ideological battle with the Communists and also for our expansion plan in the Northeast,” the leader said.

“The BJP’s growth in the state has been amazing,” BJP leader Anil Baluni told The Indian Express. “We had lost deposits in 47 of 50 constituencies we had contested in 2013 (Assembly polls). But in all elections held after 2014, the BJP finished in second, replacing the Congress (as main opposition in the state).” He added that from 15, 000 primary members in 2014, the state unit now has 21 lakh members.

