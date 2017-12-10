Communication with future generations important to keep spirit of patriotism alive, says President

President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday stressed on the need for a continuous communication with the future generations to keep the spirit of patriotism alive.

Addressing the gathering at the 43rd edition of the National Group Song Competition of Patriotic Songs, organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad, he said a strong and united country was built on a solid foundation of patriotic citizens.

“In order to keep the spirit of patriotism alive, it is necessary to continue to communicate it with the future generations,” Kovind said. He complimented the efforts of the Bharat Vikas Parishad in this regard.

Kovind congratulated the award winners and commended the half-a-million children who made the competition a virtual campaign by participating at various levels. He also praised the Bharat Vikas Parishad for organising the competition for over 50 years and keeping the patriotic consciousness alive through it.

