Communal violence in West Bengal over ‘objectionable’ Facebook post, Centre rushes paramilitary troops

Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday over a Facebook post prompting Centre to rush 300 paramilitary personnel to the spot to pacify the situation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that clashes has broken out between two communities in Baduria of the Basirhat sub-division on the basis of a Facebook post.

According to PTI, the clashes were triggered last evening over the Facebook post about a holy site. The PTI sources said that three companies (about 300 personnel) of paramilitary forces were being rushed to the state to assist the local police in containing the situation.

Banerjee has criticised the religious leaders of both the communities of that area and warned them of strict action. However, the Chief Minister feel insulted on Governor’s call regarding this issue, as per her media briefing.

Banerjee accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her and said that he was acting like a “BJP block president”. “He (Governor) threatened me over phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him tha the cannot talk like this,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

“He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to thepost…,” she said. “He talked big on law and order. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair),” she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that over 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and its offices at several places were set on fire. Accusing the state police of failing to control the situation, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also in charge of the state, urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the matter.

Several shops have been burnt, houses were ransomed at the places of Baduria, Tentulia, Golabari, and many people of both the communities were attacked, according to media reports. Last night the mob attacked Baduria police station and set ablaze many police vehicles.

