Communal tension in Uttarakhand town over offensive Facebook post

Communal tension erupted in Pauri Garhwal district’s Satpuli town, on Sunday afternoon, after members of right-wing organisations vandalised a shop belonging to a minor boy’s family whose Facebook post on the Kedarnath shrine was considered “offensive” by the members of right-wing organisations. After the 15-year-old Muslim boy posted “offensive” pictures of the shrine on Facebook, the situation in Satpuli town, which has no history of communal tensions, remained tense throughout Sunday afternoon, till the police reached the spot to keep the situation under control.

On Sunday evening an FIR was filed against the minor in the Satpuli police station by one Jagdamba Dangwal. The FIR was was filed under Section 295 (a) of the IPC (for a deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act (for “offensive” post online), Station Officer of Satpuli police station Rakender Kathait said.

Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagatram Joshi said, “The situation is under control. We have deployed the police in Satpuli and we shall now act on the FIR and track the minor.”

