Communal tension in Uttarakhand town after man caught sexually assaulting a calf

Uttarakhand communal tension: A man from minority community was allegedly caught sexually assaulting a calf. (Representational image) Uttarakhand communal tension: A man from minority community was allegedly caught sexually assaulting a calf. (Representational image)

Communal tension broke out in Pauri Garhwal district’s Satpuli town, on Wednesday, after a man from a minority community was allegedly caught sexually assaulting a calf.

Amidst protests in the town asking for arrest of the 23-year-old, an FIR was lodged in the Satpuli police station by Baleshwar who claimed to be an eye-witness to the incident.

“The man was booked under Section 377 [of the Indian Penal Code] for unnatural sexual offences. He has been arrested and will be presented in the Lansdowne court on Thursday,” Station Officer of Satpuli police station Rakender Kathait said.

Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagatram Joshi said, “We have deployed additional police force in the town to keep the situation remains under control in the town.”

This is the second incident of communal tension in the town in one month. On July 9 communal tension had gripped the town after a 15-year-old Muslim boy had allegedly posted “offensive” pictures of the Kedarnath shrine on Facebook.

