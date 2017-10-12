Communal tension in UP’s Ballia district, Section 144 imposed

Security has been beefed up in Ratsad town of Ballia district Security has been beefed up in Ratsad town of Ballia district

Tension gripped the town of Ratsad in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district as members of two communities clashed on Thursday, prompting police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The trouble started on Tuesday night when one Arvind Rajbhar suffered minor injuries after his bicycle was hit by a bike. District Magistrate Surendra Vikram said soon rumours surfaced that Rajbhar’s condition was critical and one community targeted the houses and shops of the other.

Vikram said a magisterial inquiry had been ordered and 28 people were arrested till Thursday night. The Gadwar police station in-charge was also suspended after the incident, SP Anil Kumar said. Security has been beefed up in the area and police said the situation was under control.

