Communal tension in Bokaro, Ranchi; police officer injured

Security personnel chase a man during a clash in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Security personnel chase a man during a clash in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

A SubDivisional Police Officer (SDPO) was injured when the police resorted to force following stone-pelting between two communities in Bokaro district on Tuesday. In Ranchi, police were thrown into a tizzy when a procession passing along a mosque on the Main Road played objectionable slogans on the speaker system. The situation was brought under control in both the incidents, police said.

Unidentified persons kept an animal’s head outside a house in Sadam Bazar area under Bermo Subdivision of Bokaro district Tuesday morning, leading to angry exchanges between residents of the two communities. Stone-pelting began when the police tried to resolve the issue and DSP (Bermo) R K Mehta suffered a fracture in the right arm.

In Ranchi, there was an argument between two groups during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. “We have put restrictions on processions for the time being,” said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar.

