Communal polarisation, fundamentalism growing in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday said communal polarisation and fundamentalism were growing in the state for the past few years, posing a challenge to police and society. He said community policing like ‘Janamythri’ can play a major role in checking the spread of fundamentalism and subversive activities.

Inaugurating a two-day national conference on Community Policing here, the Chief Minister noted that communal people and those with vested interest were posing a challenge to police and the society.

They also use social media for propaganda to reach out to people, he said.

Vijayan said police officers should be vigilant against the dangerous trends in the society.

Social awareness campaign should be strengthened to save the people from the clutches of subversive forces, he said.

Steps to ensure justice to all, intervention to preserve secularism and initiative to check fundamentalism should be made part of the ‘Janamythri’ programmes, Vijayan said.

The beat officers of Janamythiri police could play a vital role in this regard, the Chief Minister said.

With international recognition, the Janamythri programme has been now expanded to all police stations in the state, he said.

State DGP Loknath Behra, Additional Chief Secretary Nalini Netto were among the top officials present.

