Communal clash in Vadodara over ‘public urination’, 11 arrested

A communal clash broke out in Akota police lines area here on Tuesday over two men allegedly urinating in public. While police were on the look out for 13 suspects, a local court Wednesday evening granted bail to those arrested.

Police have arrested 11 people for their alleged role in rioting during which several vehicles and private properties in the area were damaged. According the police,the clash took place between residents of Mali and Mirza mohallas of Akota police line area at around 12.30am, when two men belonging to Mali mohalla decided to relieve themselves in a common public ground.

The two men, who are presently complainants in the FIR registered by Gotri police, were spotted urinating by men belonging to Mirza mohalla, police said.

Inspector K P Jadeja said, “The two men who were urinating were chastised by the boys from Mirza mohalla. It resulted in a verbal spat between them. Soon, a mob of about 100 men charged towards Mali mohalla and attacked the houses. Several vehicles were damaged in the rioting.”

