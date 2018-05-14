Communal clash in Aurangabad: Day after, victims’ families blame police

Aurangabad clashes: Over 50 people were injured in the clashes, while several shops, houses and vehicles in the area were set afire by rioters. Aurangabad clashes: Over 50 people were injured in the clashes, while several shops, houses and vehicles in the area were set afire by rioters.

A day after two persons, including a minor, were killed in communal clashes, Aurangabad limped back to normalcy Sunday under heavy security in the old city’s riot-hit areas.

While senior police officers visited and reviewed the situation in the city, families of those who died in the clashes demanded action against the police. While the family of 17-year-old Mohammed Abdul Haris Kadri, of Navabpur, who died in police firing on Saturday morning, initially refused to accept his body, relatives of Jaganlal Bansile, killed after a petrol bomb was hurled at his house alleged that police had not prevented rioters from running amok.

Kadri’s body was buried Sunday after intervention of local AIMIM MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel. Kadri’s relatives said he was not involved in the riots and demanded action against his killers and the main conspirators behind the violence. His family said Kadri had recently cleared his SSC exams and had left the house to bring his brother back home. He is survived by his parents and younger brother. His father runs a used-car business.

Clashes in Aurangabad began around 11 pm Friday when an armed mob attacked a few persons in Motikaranja area and violence spread to the surrounding areas of Rajabazar, Shahganj, Navabpur, Saraf Bazaar — all marketplaces in old Aurangabad.

While seven policemen were injured after a mob threw stones, Bansile (72), was killed after a mob allegedly threw a petrol bomb at a house in Shahganj. While speaking to political leaders who visited the affected locality, Bansile’s family questioned the role of the police as nobody prevented armed rioters from hurling petrol bombs.

Over 50 people were injured in the clashes, while several shops, houses and vehicles in the area were set afire by rioters. While Kadri died in police firing, at least four others suffered bullet injuries.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Bipin Bihari visited Aurangabad Sunday. “We have so far arrested 14 people on charges of violence and more have been detained. The situation is improving,” he said.

