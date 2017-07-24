CWG scam: Six Organising Committee officials to be put on trial

A special court on Monday ordered to put six former officials of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Organising Committee (OC) and two firms on trial for alleged irregularities in merchandising and retailing for the 2010 mega-sporting event. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar ordered framing of charges against the then OC members V K Verma, M Jaychandran, Surjit Lal, Ram Mohan, Group Captain K U K Reddy and Sangita Welingkar.

The two firms to be put on trial are Premier Brands Pvt Ltd. and Compact Disc India Ltd., associated with sportswear merchandising and retailing during the CWG games held here.

According to public prosecutor Vinay Kumar Ojha, the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act will be formally framed against the accused on August 16. The court said there was enough evidence against the accused to put them on trial.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App