Committee to shortlist new IIM Ahmedabad director formed

The IIM-A Director Ashish Nanda stepped down from his position last month. The IIM-A Director Ashish Nanda stepped down from his position last month.

The Board of Governors of IIM-Ahmedabad has constituted a five-member committee, headed by chairman Kumar

Mangalam Birla, to search for a new director of the premier management institute after Ashish Nanda stepped down from the post last month, citing “personal reasons”.

The four other members of the search panel are CMD (Zydus Cadila) Pankaj Patel, PepsiCo India CEO D Shivakumar, former NASSCOM head Kiran Karnik and member of Harvard Business School faculty Srikant M Datar.

The search committee is slated to send names of three short-listed candidates to the HRD Ministry, which will then appoint the director — a process that is expected to take at least a month.

“At a recent meeting of the search committee members and the faculty, it was discussed that the institute needs a director who can tighten the administration and make it more responsive, develop the infrastructure and clear bottlenecks, if any, and also keep the continuity of all the initiatives flagged off during Nanda’s tenure… We did not give any suggestion whether the candidate should be from the institute, or India or from abroad as that will the call of the committee,” said a faculty member on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, faculty members who are in the running for the top post are Ravindra Dholakia, Errol D’Souza, Rakesh Basant, Ajay Pandey and Arvind Sahay. The search committee will soon initiate the formal process by advertising for eligible

candidates.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now