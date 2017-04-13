Committee to draft Ganga law submits its report

Nine months after it was set up, a committee under Justice (retd) Giridhar Malviya today submitted its report containing a draft of a new law that is proposed to be enacted to save Ganga river from pollution.

The four-member committee had been asked to prepare the draft of a comprehensive Ganga law that is being considered for at least four years now. The draft would now be examined by ministerial committee before being converted into a formal bill.

The Malviya committee’s effort is just the latest of several such exercises that have been undertaken in the last few years. The Manmohan Singh government had also set up an inter-ministerial committee to prepare a draft Ganga law. But the government changed before a draft could be finalised.

Individuals and organisations like Ganga Mahasabha have also been working on drafting similar laws and some of these drafts or recommendations are lying with the Water Resources Ministry.

The proposed law is likely to make it illegal to pollute the Ganga river or obstruct its natural flow, and prescribe penalties for those indulging in such activities. The law is seen as an important part of the ongoing Namami Gange initiative.

