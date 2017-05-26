Committee to be formed to decide presidential candidate, if no unanimity among parties, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. (File) Mamata Banerjee. (File)

A day before Congress president Sonia Gandhi hosted lunch to discuss a joint candidate to field for President, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pitched in for a consensus candidate (one supported by both opposition parties and the government). Banerjee also met PM Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss Ganga erosion and to seek more funds for her state for tackling the financial crisis. She also spoke about the state’s concerns about reduction in water flow of several trans-boundary rivers and Bangladesh’s imposition of high import duty on Malda mangoes.

Report | Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises state’s concerns over river waters

According to a PTI report, Banerjee told that the names for consensual candidate for presidential election have not been discussed at Sonia Gandhi’s 17-party meet. She said if opposition parties could not agree on a common candidate for the upcoming presidential election, then ” A small committee has to be formed to decide on candidate for presidential election if no unanimity among parties.”

Senior opposition leaders also criticised NDA government, that completed its third year in power at the Centre on Friday. RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, who was among the invitees, said the NDA had ‘failed’ on all fronts. “Its only achievement is that it has set the Pakistan flag fluttering in Kashmir for the first time after independence,” Lalu said.

The parties criticised the ” horrible”condition in Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

