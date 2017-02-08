Committee set up to review Army’s promotion policy

Besides recommending “changes required in the promotion policy presently followed in the Army”, the panel has been asked to suggest a “model calendar of selection boards”. (Express photo by Virender Singh Negi) Besides recommending “changes required in the promotion policy presently followed in the Army”, the panel has been asked to suggest a “model calendar of selection boards”. (Express photo by Virender Singh Negi)

Troubled by increasing number of complaints by senior Army officers against promotions, the Defence Ministry has established a committee to review the promotion policy for Army officers. Tasked with infusing “more objectivity, transparency and fairness in the system”, the two-member committee, with retired Lt Generals G S Katoch and A K Ahuja as members, is scheduled to submit its report by February 16.

The terms of reference of the committee, as given by the ministry, have asked it to “study and recommend appropriate amendments in the Quantified System of Selection (QSS) in order to infuse more objectivity, transparency and fairness in the system”.

Besides recommending “changes required in the promotion policy presently followed in the Army”, the panel has been asked to suggest a “model calendar of selection boards”.

The setting up of such a committee by the Defence Ministry is being seen as unusual on two counts. One, promotion policies for each of the defence services have so far been formulated by the service headquarters and approved by the Ministry. This is the first time that the ministry is getting directly involved in Army’s promotion policy. Two, the expert committee will only deal with promotions in the Army, and does not include the Navy and IAF.

“The committee deals only with the Army because maximum number of complaints about promotions come from the Army. The IAF has streamlined its promotion system, where the vacancies in every financial year and the schedule of promotion boards is fixed. This is not the case with the Army where promotion boards can be advanced or delayed, giving a perception that the system is being manipulated,” Defence Ministry sources explained.

The Army follows the QSS for promotion since 2011, which came into vogue following the orders of the Supreme Court. In this system, only 5 per cent marks are as per discretion of the Army commanders who constitute the selection board. Ministry sources said as most senior Army officers are rated as Outstanding in the confidential assessment reports, there is an increasing perception that the system is unfair.