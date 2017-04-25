Committed to grant ST status of six ethnic communities in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo) Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said the central and state governments are both committed to granting Scheduled Tribe status to six ethnic communities of the state.

“We are totally committed towards granting ST status to six communities of the state. We are moving in the right direction,” he told representatives of six ethnic communities who called on the Chief Minister in New Delhi.

He urged the leaders to exercise patience and continue to help the government both at the state and the Centre to take the discussion to its logical conclusion. The leaders of the six ethnic communities apprised the Chief Minister about the outcome of the tripartite talks on granting ST status with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju yesterday and termed the meeting as positive. Rijiju had yesterday said the Centre is committed to grant ST status to six communities in Assam and has already set up a committee to examine the proposal.

The six communities seeking ST status are the Morans, Muttocks, Tai Ahoms, Koch-Rajbongshis, Chutiyas and Tea Tribes. A modality committee, headed by Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Union Home Ministry, is consulting senior officials of Assam government and other stake-holders on the issue, and is expected to submit its report on June 30.

