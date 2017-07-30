Latest News
Committed for overall development of Railways, says Suresh Prabhu

"Works for various railway projects to the tune of over Rs one lakh crore are currently underway in Maharashtra. We will focus on spreading the Railway network in the state," said Suresh Prabhu

By: PTI | Shirdi | Updated: July 30, 2017 6:31 pm
Railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday said his ministry is committed for overall development of the transporter. Prabhu flagged off the weekly super-fast express from Sainagar railway station here to Dadar (Mumbai) in presence of Union minister Subhash Bhamare and Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Rawal.

“Works for various railway projects to the tune of over Rs one lakh crore are currently underway in Maharashtra. We will focus on spreading the Railway network in the state,” said the Minister. Stressing that the style of functioning has changed, Prabhu said.

“Railways take note of every letter, suggestion which they receive (from the commuters and others).” “There is an increase of passengers who travel by Railways,” he claimed.

