Commission probing Noida chief engineer submits report to Governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik . Express Photo Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik . Express Photo

A single-member inquiry commission including Justice (retd) Amarnath Verma — which was formed by the state government in February 2015 to probe allegations of corruption and misuse of position levelled against suspended Chief Engineer of Noida and Greater Noida Yadav Singh, submitted a 157-page report to Governor Ram Naik on Thursday. Singh is current lodged in a Lucknow prison.

The commission was formed on February 10, 2015, and was expected to submit its report within six months. The state government, at the time of issuing an official notification for the commission, had said that it was being formed to look into allegations that Singh misused his position while handing out contracts. The spokesperson of Governor House said the report of the one member commission is under consideration of the governor.