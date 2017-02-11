Commercial flight operations from Arunachal’s Pasighat likely this month

Commercial flight operations from Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh is likely to begin later this month, officials said on Saturday. These flights would be operated from a separate terminal for civilians, which is almost ready, at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG). Initially, the existing civil supply office building, adjacent to the ALG, would be used as an interim civilian terminal before a separate terminal within the ALG is set up, the officials said.

Private airlines have also evinced keen interest to start operation from this month, they said. Local MLA Kaling Moyong along with East Siang DC Tamiyo Tatak, officers and engineers today visited the airport and inspected the temporary civil terminal which is nearing completion.

Moyong said that the state government has resolved all pending issues and moving ahead on the work for it. Deputy Commissioner Tatak said that engineers should ensure that the terminal building is eco-friendly and convenient to all categories of passengers.