In a multi-party system, one should provide an atmosphere for open discussion, says Pranab Mukerjee

At Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta

PRESIDENT PRANAB Mukherjee on Friday said there would be multiple opinions in a multi-party democratic system and one should provide an atmosphere for open discussion.

“India has a multi-party system. There will be multiple opinions and views in this democratic system…like various flowers bloom in a garden. Different types of flowers increase the beauty of a garden. Similarly, the presence of multiple opinions and views marks the progress and advancement of the society. A developed society is one which embraces multiple opinions and provides an atmosphere for open discussion,” Mukherjee said after inaugurating the year-long celebration to commemorate the bicentenary of publication of Bengali newspapers.

Speaking at the event held at Rabindra Sadan, the President said that the first newspaper of the country ‘Hicky’s Bengal Gazette’ was published from Kolkata in 1780. Appreciating the Calcutta Press Club, he said that it has taken the responsibility of celebrating the bicentenary as a true and worthy successor of Bengal’s rich tradition.

The President also dwelt on the glorious past of the evolution of Bengali newspapers. Referring to the advent of technology in communication, the President mentioned the growing importance of social media in the country.

On the occasion, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi released a commemorative volume on the two hundred years of Bengali Newspapers brought out by Calcutta Press Club and presented its first copy to the President.

Earlier in the day, Mukherjee inaugurated an exhibition of art works at Academy of Fine Arts. He also received the first copies of two Coffee Table books ‘Images and Impressions — Profile and Persona of Pranab Mukherjee’ and ‘Pranab Mukherjee 100 Frames’ from the Governor, who formally released these books.

