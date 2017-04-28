Coming up: Sports colleges in Kanpur & Varanasi, roping in labourers’ kids

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets a delegation of Noida Buyers’ Association, led by Noida MP Pankaj Singh, in Lucknow on Thursday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets a delegation of Noida Buyers’ Association, led by Noida MP Pankaj Singh, in Lucknow on Thursday.

The state government has decided to set up two sports colleges in Kanpur and Varanasi, prioritising the admission of labourers’ children to motivate them to take up sports. In a sports department meeting held late Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to draft a plan to establish the two sports colleges. Kanpur is an industrial hub with a large number of labourers working in various factories, while Varanasi has a considerable population of boatmen and weavers.

“Both colleges will be for all, but children of labourers will be given preference in admissions. Detailed guidelines are yet to be finalised,” said Neelkanth Tiwari, Minister of State for Sports. An MLA from Varanasi South, Tiwari said the government has also called for a plan to develop a sports university in Lucknow. It will be equipped with facilities for various sports, and will be based on a public-private partnership model. Officials have also been asked to chalk out a plan to promote football in 32 districts, in view of Junior Football World Cup 2017 tournament scheduled to be held in other parts of the country.

The CM directed that apart from physical education, students should also be trained in yoga. He has asked officials to increase classes allocated for sports in educational institutions to ensure every student between 6 to 18 years of age participates in sport activities of their choice.

Competitions for kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball and football will be held up to the block level to train students in these sports. In Saifai, the native village of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the government has ordered renaming of Saifai Sports College after Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, and also looks to complete work being done on a cricket stadium and swimming pool there. Adityanath has directed officials to expedite applications for government jobs posted by UP sportspersons who have won medals in events such as the Olympics, world championships, and Commonwealth Games. The government has also decided to offer incentives to divyang sportspersons.

