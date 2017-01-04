Coming up, national tribunal for adoption

Under the amended Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, no judge should keep a adoption-related case pending for more than two hearings spread over two months. Under the amended Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, no judge should keep a adoption-related case pending for more than two hearings spread over two months.

WITH A mounting number of adoption cases stuck for years at district courts across the country, the Centre has proposed that all such matters will now be dealt by a dedicated national tribunal.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said on Tuesday, “Forty per cent of the adoption cases are stuck in courts. Maharashtra alone has 200 to 300 such pending cases and so does Bihar, Karnataka, and many other states. We have held meetings with the Law Ministry and prepared a note to make way for one tribunal where each and every adoption case is heard.”

Under the amended Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, no judge should keep a adoption-related case pending for more than two hearings spread over two months.

“There are two parts to adoption. The first is where the potential parents register, undergo a home-study, and then declared as eligible and matched with a child through the website. This process takes up to a maximum of 10 days,” said a ministry official. He said the bottleneck is when it comes to the child. A child is registered with a child-care institution, after which the district courts declare him free for adoption based on a pre-defined criteria such as his parents not being traceable or being unfit for bringing up the child.

New guidelines for playschools

New Delhi: Maneka Gandhi Tuesday announced that her ministry has approved the guidelines for regulating pre-school education across the country. The apex child right’s body — the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Regulatory — has prepared the Guidelines for Private Playschools to make playschools more inclusive and uniform. An important change would be that no child below the age of three would be allowed to be admitted to any such school.