Coming soon, packed meal at Rs 10 for construction workers in Gujarat

(Image for representational purposes. REUTERS) (Image for representational purposes. REUTERS)

The Gujarat Government has announced to introduce a scheme under which construction workers in the state will be provided a packed meal at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. Chief minister Vijay Rupani told this to reporters in Vadodara Sunday night. The scheme will be named Shramik Annapurna Yojana, he said adding, “Construction workers will receive a packed lunch of dal, subzi and roti at Rs 10. Although the total cost of that meal would be Rs 30, the government would make its available at Rs 10 by providing Rs 20 subsidy per meal.”

Rupani said that Rs 50 crore have been allocated in the state budget for the implementation of this scheme. The Chief Minister was here to attend a cultural programme organised by the Jain community on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Meanwhile, talking to PTI in Vadodara Monday about the scheme, Commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) said Vinod Rao said, “The VMC will make such meals available at construction sites for workers across the city.”

According to him, the meal will be provided to the labourers and their family members at the construction site.

